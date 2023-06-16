Tigress Financial Trims BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. BRC has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.