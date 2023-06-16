Timothy Goyder Acquires 87,454 Shares of Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Rating) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 87,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$36,555.77 ($24,699.85).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minerals 260 alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Timothy Goyder acquired 212,546 shares of Minerals 260 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$88,844.23 ($60,029.88).

Minerals 260 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 46.21 and a current ratio of 23.82.

About Minerals 260

Minerals 260 Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company intends to hold a 100% interest in the Moora gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; an option to earn a 51% interest in the Koojan gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; and interest in the Dingo Rocks project and tenement applications at Yalwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals 260 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals 260 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.