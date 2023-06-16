Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.84. 152,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 466,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Titan International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

