Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,491. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

