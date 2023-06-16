Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

