TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $8.18. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 21,658 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.81.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

