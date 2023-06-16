TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,434.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 99,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,804. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.33.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

