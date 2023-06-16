TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $2,641,502.50 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00.

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88.

On Monday, April 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $815.15. 403,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,962. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

