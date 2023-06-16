Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,105. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

