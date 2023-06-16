Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 2%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.40 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.56). Approximately 148,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 293,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.63).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.27) price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.22. The company has a market cap of £404.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9,264.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
