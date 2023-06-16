Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on July 14th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $500.34 million, a P/E ratio of -231.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.43.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.
TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
