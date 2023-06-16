Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on July 14th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $500.34 million, a P/E ratio of -231.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

