TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

TPVG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 77,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.