TRON Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.06 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $175.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,056,485,558 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

