Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Mary L. Landrieu Sells 325 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.85. 189,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,150. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

