Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 644 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,014,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.