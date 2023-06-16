Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 644 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.