UBS Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $495.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.