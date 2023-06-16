UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 313.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,416 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in UiPath were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Insider Activity

UiPath Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock worth $1,649,108. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH opened at $18.75 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

