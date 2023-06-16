Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $8,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

