Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $46.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00017269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00288859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.439396 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 699 active market(s) with $89,551,570.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

