UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

UPMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.