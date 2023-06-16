UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.34 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

