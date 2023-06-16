Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.74

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 2183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 111.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

