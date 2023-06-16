USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.20

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.20 and traded as high as $62.98. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 96,936 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

