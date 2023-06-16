USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $28.35 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,346,016,270 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

