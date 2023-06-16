Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

VALE stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

