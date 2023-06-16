Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

