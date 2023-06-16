Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Raised by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

