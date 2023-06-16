Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 3,777,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151,344. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

