Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

