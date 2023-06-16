Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.43. 118,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.