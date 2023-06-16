Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Raised by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

