Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

