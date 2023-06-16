Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

