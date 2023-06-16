Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $75,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,437 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,991. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

