Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Prostatis Group LLC’s Largest Position

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

