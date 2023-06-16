VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Stock Performance

VAT Group stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.