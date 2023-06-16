VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,544,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,386,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

