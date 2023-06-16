VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.