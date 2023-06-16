VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VeriSign
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
Featured Articles
