Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 5,089 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $75.15. 605,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

