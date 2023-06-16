Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 884,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,819. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

