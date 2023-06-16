Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

DE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $406.54. 376,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,600. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.