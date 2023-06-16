Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.92. 167,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 302,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,982 shares of company stock worth $4,158,459 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $10,345,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $7,929,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

