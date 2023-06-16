Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

VIAV stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

