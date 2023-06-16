Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,364 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.66% of TriMas worth $88,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

TriMas Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.34 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

