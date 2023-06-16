Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Up 59.1% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.