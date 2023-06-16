Vladimir Shmunis Sells 59,299 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RingCentral Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE RNG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.