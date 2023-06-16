Vladimir Shmunis Sells 59,299 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE RNG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 232,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.