VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded down 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. VRES has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1,783.57 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded 94% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,312.17 or 1.00015842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00291006 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,333.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

