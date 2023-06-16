VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Volume Tops $438,198.03

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $92.95 million and $438,198.03 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,856,534,234,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,654,921,512,549 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

