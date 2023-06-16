Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $213,564,000.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.53. 11,415,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,183. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

