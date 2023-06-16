Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $348,417.10

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $348,417.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,689,131 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.